Police were summoned by the London Ambulance Service after a woman was allegedly attacked at a restaurant on Arnside Street, SE17. The incident happened late on Friday, 13 February, at 11:20pm.

Victim Hospitalised but Injuries Not Life-Threatening

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries were confirmed as non-life-changing.

No Arrests Yet – Investigation Ongoing

Officers have made no arrests so far. Enquiries into the assault remain ongoing as police hunt for leads.