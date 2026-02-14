Watch Live
WOMAN ATTACKED Woman Assaulted at London Restaurant – Police Investigate

Police were summoned by the London Ambulance Service after a woman was allegedly attacked at...

Published: 3:42 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 3:42 pm February 14, 2026

Police were summoned by the London Ambulance Service after a woman was allegedly attacked at a restaurant on Arnside Street, SE17. The incident happened late on Friday, 13 February, at 11:20pm.

 

 

Victim Hospitalised but Injuries Not Life-Threatening

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries were confirmed as non-life-changing.

No Arrests Yet – Investigation Ongoing

Officers have made no arrests so far. Enquiries into the assault remain ongoing as police hunt for leads.

