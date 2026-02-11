Watch Live
A13 Near Barking Shut in Police Mental Health Incident

The A13 near Barking came to a standstill today after police blocked the road on...

Published: 3:31 pm February 11, 2026
Updated: 6:32 am February 12, 2026

The A13 near Barking came to a standstill today after police blocked the road on both sides of the Beckton Roundabout due to a serious incident. The closure, between the A406 North Circular and River Road, sparked long delays stretching from Canning Town, through Beckton, Ilford, and Dagenham.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene amid the chaos. Drivers faced gridlock for nearly an hour before traffic finally began returning to normal.

‘Mental Health Incident’ – Police Confirm

Police have confirmed the lockdown was sparked by a “mental health incident.” Officers and paramedics attended the area to manage the situation. However, no further details have been released by the Metropolitan Police or the London Ambulance Service as of yet.

A police spokesperson said, “This was a mental health-related incident. We are supporting all involved.”

 

