A massive fire has erupted at a church on South Road in Southall. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are battling the flames that have engulfed much of the building.

Fire Rips Through Ground Floor, Second Floor, and Roof

The blaze has taken hold of the church’s ground floor, second floor, and roof, with thick smoke spreading across the area. Firefighters have deployed two 32-metre turntable ladders to fight the fire from above.

Road Closures and Safety Warnings in Place

South Road is shut both ways between Park Road and High Street as crews work to bring the fire under control. Locals are urged to keep windows and doors closed to avoid smoke inhalation and to steer clear of the area altogether while the incident is ongoing.

Emergency Crews Mobilised Quickly After First Calls

The London Fire Brigade received over 20 calls reporting the fire starting at 9:30pm. Firefighters from Southall, Ealing, Heston, and nearby stations were swiftly dispatched.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as efforts continue to extinguish the blaze.