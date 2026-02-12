Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

A brazen charity shop thief in Maidstone has been slammed with a jail sentence less than 48 hours after hitting a local business.
Quick Police Work Nails the Crook
The break-in was reported to Kent Police early on Wednesday, 4 February 2026. Officers rushed to the High Street store and swiftly reviewed CCTV footage, zeroing in on a suspect within hours.
The crook had sneaked inside the shop after closing time on Tuesday, 3 February and made off with over £500 from the safe.
Arrest Made Less Than Three Hours After Crime Report
Working alongside intelligence units and partner agencies, cops tracked down and arrested 44-year-old Danny Crawley at a Maidstone address just three hours after the crime was reported.
- Crawley was also caught breaching a restraining order by being at the banned property.
- He’s from Godstow Road, Abbey Wood in London.
- He pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court the very next day.
Sentenced to 35 Weeks Jail and £500 Payback
Crawley was sentenced to 35 weeks behind bars and ordered to pay £500 compensation.
Inspector Steve Kent, Maidstone Community Safety Unit: “Officers used their strong local knowledge to quickly identify and arrest Crawley. This crime hits not just businesses but the whole community.”
“It shows just how vital beat officers are – they know their patch inside out and protect residents and shops, while taking swift action against offenders.”