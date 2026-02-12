Watch Live
Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

Published: 3:35 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:35 am February 12, 2026

A brazen charity shop thief in Maidstone has been slammed with a jail sentence less than 48 hours after hitting a local business.

Quick Police Work Nails the Crook

The break-in was reported to Kent Police early on Wednesday, 4 February 2026. Officers rushed to the High Street store and swiftly reviewed CCTV footage, zeroing in on a suspect within hours.

The crook had sneaked inside the shop after closing time on Tuesday, 3 February and made off with over £500 from the safe.

Arrest Made Less Than Three Hours After Crime Report

Working alongside intelligence units and partner agencies, cops tracked down and arrested 44-year-old Danny Crawley at a Maidstone address just three hours after the crime was reported.

  • Crawley was also caught breaching a restraining order by being at the banned property.
  • He’s from Godstow Road, Abbey Wood in London.
  • He pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court the very next day.

Sentenced to 35 Weeks Jail and £500 Payback

Crawley was sentenced to 35 weeks behind bars and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Inspector Steve Kent, Maidstone Community Safety Unit: “Officers used their strong local knowledge to quickly identify and arrest Crawley. This crime hits not just businesses but the whole community.”

“It shows just how vital beat officers are – they know their patch inside out and protect residents and shops, while taking swift action against offenders.”

