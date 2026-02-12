Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

A brazen charity shop thief in Maidstone has been slammed with a jail sentence less than 48 hours after hitting a local business.

Quick Police Work Nails the Crook

The break-in was reported to Kent Police early on Wednesday, 4 February 2026. Officers rushed to the High Street store and swiftly reviewed CCTV footage, zeroing in on a suspect within hours.

The crook had sneaked inside the shop after closing time on Tuesday, 3 February and made off with over £500 from the safe.

Arrest Made Less Than Three Hours After Crime Report

Working alongside intelligence units and partner agencies, cops tracked down and arrested 44-year-old Danny Crawley at a Maidstone address just three hours after the crime was reported.

Crawley was also caught breaching a restraining order by being at the banned property.

He’s from Godstow Road, Abbey Wood in London.

He pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court the very next day.

Sentenced to 35 Weeks Jail and £500 Payback

Crawley was sentenced to 35 weeks behind bars and ordered to pay £500 compensation.