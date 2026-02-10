Counter-terrorism officers have swooped in on a shocking double stabbing at a north London secondary school. A 13-year-old boy is in custody, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the violent attack.

Two Boys Seriously Injured in Kingsbury High Horror

The terrifying attack unfolded just after 12.30pm on Tuesday at Kingsbury High School in Brent. Two pupils, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed and suffered serious injuries. One victim was rushed to a major trauma centre, with both still fighting for recovery.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams confirmed a weapon has been recovered, and no further suspects are being sought. He stressed that despite counter-terror police now leading the inquiry, the incident has not been officially declared a terrorist attack — but all motives remain under investigation.

“At this very early stage, we’re keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind this attack,” said Williams. “Due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from Counter-Terrorism Policing London.”

Emergency Response and School Lockdown

London Ambulance Service deployed an impressive response: multiple ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, tactical units, and a trauma team from the London Air Ambulance arrived on scene. Kingsbury High was swiftly placed into lockdown with no entry or exit allowed as emergency services tackled the scene.

The school’s statement reassured parents and carers: “There has been a serious incident at Kingsbury High School today. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and following all necessary procedures.”

Community Shock and Ongoing Probe

Brent Council’s leader voiced disbelief at the young age of the suspect and the severity of the weapon involved. Detective Chief Superintendent Williams recognised the distress caused: “We want to reassure local students, parents and residents that we have deployed significant resources to the area. Our thoughts are with the injured boys, and we thank the paramedics and doctors caring for them.”

The Metropolitan Police warned that this remains a fast-moving investigation. The 13-year-old suspect remains in custody as detectives comb through CCTV footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence to piece together what sparked this brutal attack.

Authorities have yet to reveal if the boys and the suspect know each other or if all attend Kingsbury High. They continue to explore whether ideological motives played a role, with counter-terror officers leading the charge to uncover every detail.

Further updates on the victim’s condition and the investigation will be provided as the case unfolds. Meanwhile, the school remains secure as forensic teams work.