UNTAXED Drug Dealer Busted After Cops Spot Uninsured Car – Cocaine Found Hidden in Pants

  Cops Stop Untaxed Fiat 500 in Yaxley Police on patrol with the Road Policing...

Published: 11:43 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 11:43 am February 22, 2026

 

Cops Stop Untaxed Fiat 500 in Yaxley

Police on patrol with the Road Policing Unit in Yaxley clocked a Fiat 500 cruising down London Road with no insurance or tax on 4 January. The driver, 29-year-old Tiago Lemes Ramos from Peterborough, quickly raised suspicions.

Cannabis Smell Leads to Major Drug Find

Officers noticed Ramos reeked of cannabis and searched him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Two bags of cannabis were pulled from his pockets, but that was just the start. A bulge in his waistband caught their eye.

Chewing Gum Container Packed with Cocaine

A closer search revealed a clever hiding spot: a chewing gum container stuffed with 16 bags of cocaine hidden in his pants. Police also found cash and two phones in his car, linking Ramos directly to drug dealing.

Sentenced to 20 Months in Peterborough Crown Court

Ramos pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and was slapped with a 20-month prison sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on 17 February. A harsh lesson for a small-time dealer caught red-handed.

