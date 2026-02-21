Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

Detectives are working flat out to find the killers of a teenage boy stabbed in Peckham last Saturday. They have ramped up their appeal for information as the investigation heats up.

Tragic Attack on Rye Lane

Police were called at 7.07pm on Saturday, February 14, after reports of an assault near Rye Lane, close to Heaton Road. The teenager was found nearby and rushed to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. Despite desperate efforts, he later died.

Public Urged to Come Forward

Officers released footage showing the victim riding his moped on the night of the attack as part of their renewed plea for witnesses. They are urging anyone who was around Peckham Rye, especially Rye Lane, between 6pm and 7.30pm to get in touch – particularly those with doorbell or dashcam footage.

Detective Pleads for Help