Watch Live
  • Home
  • London - UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

Detectives are working flat out to find the killers of a teenage boy stabbed in...

Published: 12:32 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 5:34 pm February 21, 2026

Detectives are working flat out to find the killers of a teenage boy stabbed in Peckham last Saturday. They have ramped up their appeal for information as the investigation heats up.

Tragic Attack on Rye Lane

Police were called at 7.07pm on Saturday, February 14, after reports of an assault near Rye Lane, close to Heaton Road. The teenager was found nearby and rushed to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. Despite desperate efforts, he later died.

Public Urged to Come Forward

Officers released footage showing the victim riding his moped on the night of the attack as part of their renewed plea for witnesses. They are urging anyone who was around Peckham Rye, especially Rye Lane, between 6pm and 7.30pm to get in touch – particularly those with doorbell or dashcam footage.

Detective Pleads for Help

“Peckham Rye is a busy area full of residents, pedestrians, and drivers. That means there could be crucial witnesses out there,” said Detective Inspector Christina Clayton from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit.

“If you were near Rye Lane between 18:00 and 19:30 on Saturday, or have any footage from that time, please come forward. Even the smallest detail could break this case.”

“We know speaking to police can be intimidating. You can contact us anonymously through Crimestoppers. We want to hear from you.”

“Our detectives are working tirelessly to deliver justice for the victim and his family. We thank the local community for their ongoing support.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

FATAL CRASH 94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News

Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News

PERFECT SON Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MANHUNT CONTINUES Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

FIVE ARRESTED Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News

Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

Breaking News

URGENT APPEAL Teenage Boy Missing from Chatham

UK News

Teenage Boy Missing from Chatham

UK News
Watch Live