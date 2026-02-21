Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

Detectives are working flat out to find the killers of a teenage boy stabbed in Peckham last Saturday. They have ramped up their appeal for information as the investigation heats up.
Tragic Attack on Rye Lane
Police were called at 7.07pm on Saturday, February 14, after reports of an assault near Rye Lane, close to Heaton Road. The teenager was found nearby and rushed to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. Despite desperate efforts, he later died.
Public Urged to Come Forward
Officers released footage showing the victim riding his moped on the night of the attack as part of their renewed plea for witnesses. They are urging anyone who was around Peckham Rye, especially Rye Lane, between 6pm and 7.30pm to get in touch – particularly those with doorbell or dashcam footage.
Detective Pleads for Help
“Peckham Rye is a busy area full of residents, pedestrians, and drivers. That means there could be crucial witnesses out there,” said Detective Inspector Christina Clayton from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit.
“If you were near Rye Lane between 18:00 and 19:30 on Saturday, or have any footage from that time, please come forward. Even the smallest detail could break this case.”
“We know speaking to police can be intimidating. You can contact us anonymously through Crimestoppers. We want to hear from you.”
“Our detectives are working tirelessly to deliver justice for the victim and his family. We thank the local community for their ongoing support.”