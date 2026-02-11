A person was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing on the London Overground at Turkey Street Station, Enfield, yesterday evening (February 10).

Stabbing Shocks Commute at Turkey Street

Police were called just after 5pm to reports of a stabbing at the station. The injured person was quickly taken to the hospital. Fortunately, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Investigation Underway

Officers continue to investigate the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the British Transport Police immediately.

Police appeal: “If you saw anything or have any details, please get in touch to help us catch those responsible.”