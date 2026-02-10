Man United Fan’s Haircut Hopes Dashed by West Ham Defeat

A devoted Manchester United fan who vowed not to cut his hair until the club won five games in a row has had his hopes crushed. West Ham ended the Red Devils’ winning streak with a 1-0 victory on 10 February, forcing the supporter to keep growing his locks a while longer.

West Ham Halts United’s Winning Streak

Frank Ilett, aka The United Strand on social media, has been growing his hair for over 18 months. His promise? To keep it untrimmed until United secured five consecutive wins. The 50-year-old was on the brink of a trim after United’s impressive run under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Heading into the West Ham clash, United had stormed to four wins in a row, including victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, and Tottenham. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo’s goals against Spurs hinted at the perfect chance for Ilett’s challenge to end.

Tomas Soucek Spoils the Party

But Tomas Soucek’s 50th-minute strike at London Stadium ended United’s dream run. West Ham defended staunchly to secure vital points in their battle against the drop, leaving Ilett stranded.

United’s frustration grew when Casemiro had a goal disallowed in the closing stages. That effort could have salvaged the win and finally let Ilett visit the barber’s chair.

Charity Challenge Extra Motivation

Ilett’s decision to grow out his hair is more than just a fan stunt — he plans to donate it to the Little Princess Trust. The charity provides wigs to children suffering hair loss from cancer treatment. Fans across social media have been tracking United’s results closely, eager to see when he can finally make his donation.

But with the win streak snapped at four, the challenge resets. Ilett must wait for United to embark on another five-game winning spree before he trims his famed locks.

West Ham Take Vital Points, United Setback

West Ham’s victory boosts their survival hopes, lifting them further from the relegation zone. For Manchester United, the defeat is a blow to their momentum under Carrick, who had overseen a promising run.

As for Frank Ilett, his hair will keep growing — a living reminder of United’s inconsistent season and his unshaken support for the Reds.