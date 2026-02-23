A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in Wimbledon’s town centre in the early hours of February 22. Emergency services were called to The Broadway at 12.37am after reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, but he died shortly after their arrival. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

Police arrested a man in his 30s later that night on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the inquiry. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Man in His 60s Found Dead After Fatal Stabbing in Walthamstow

A grim discovery on February 20 saw a man in his 60s found dead inside a Westbury Road property in Walthamstow. Police responded shortly before 9pm following stabbing reports.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder that same evening and remain in custody as the investigation continues. Police are in the process of informing his family.

Stabbing at Harrow and Wealdstone Underground Station

A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing at Harrow and Wealdstone station on February 20, just after 2.15pm. Officers and paramedics treated the victim at the scene before his transfer. His current condition is unknown.

Two Teens Hospitalised After Double Mitcham Stabbing

Two boys aged 15 and 17 were stabbed in separate incidents just minutes apart in Mitcham on February 19.

At 6.38pm, police found the 17-year-old injured on Lindsey Close and rushed him to hospital.

Less than half an hour later, a 15-year-old was reported stabbed nearby on Radnor Close and also hospitalised.

Police stress neither victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but have since been released on bail as enquiries carry on.

Week of Violence Shakes London Community

All incidents occurred between February 16 and 22. The Metropolitan Police continue their investigations across the capital as tensions rise. Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.