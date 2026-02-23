Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - London - UK News

WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE ACROSS LONDON Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in Wimbledon’s town centre in the early...

Published: 1:03 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 1:03 am February 23, 2026

A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in Wimbledon’s town centre in the early hours of February 22. Emergency services were called to The Broadway at 12.37am after reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, but he died shortly after their arrival. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

Police arrested a man in his 30s later that night on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the inquiry. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Man in His 60s Found Dead After Fatal Stabbing in Walthamstow

A grim discovery on February 20 saw a man in his 60s found dead inside a Westbury Road property in Walthamstow. Police responded shortly before 9pm following stabbing reports.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder that same evening and remain in custody as the investigation continues. Police are in the process of informing his family.

Stabbing at Harrow and Wealdstone Underground Station

A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing at Harrow and Wealdstone station on February 20, just after 2.15pm. Officers and paramedics treated the victim at the scene before his transfer. His current condition is unknown.

Two Teens Hospitalised After Double Mitcham Stabbing

Two boys aged 15 and 17 were stabbed in separate incidents just minutes apart in Mitcham on February 19.

  • At 6.38pm, police found the 17-year-old injured on Lindsey Close and rushed him to hospital.
  • Less than half an hour later, a 15-year-old was reported stabbed nearby on Radnor Close and also hospitalised.

Police stress neither victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but have since been released on bail as enquiries carry on.

Week of Violence Shakes London Community

All incidents occurred between February 16 and 22. The Metropolitan Police continue their investigations across the capital as tensions rise. Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Knife Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

SKATE PARK ATTACK First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

Crime, UK News

CRIME SCENE Mystery Death Shuts Down Iceland Car Park in Slough

Crime, UK News

GOLDIE Telford Drug Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed for Over Three Years After Shocking Gosport Stabbing

UK News

TWO DEAD Hampshire Woman and 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Horror A3 Crash Near Hindhead Tunnel

Breaking News, UK News

MURDER PROBE Teen Stabbed to Death in Smethwick Chaos

UK News

MACHINE GUN Bristol Man Busted Over Arsenal of 40 Guns and 3D-Printed Submachine

UK News

TERROR Blast Horror in Lviv: Young Police Hero Killed

Breaking News, World News

MAJOR DELAYS M3 Shut After Police Incident – Two-Hour Delays Expected

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEIGHBOUR ATTACK Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

London, UK News

Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

London, UK News

STREET CLEAN Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

UK News

Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

UK News

CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

UK News

Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

FIRST PICTURE Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

FATAL HORROR CRASH A4 horror crash claims life of young man as cars collide head-on

UK News, Wiltshire
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

A4 horror crash claims life of young man as cars collide head-on

UK News, Wiltshire
Watch Live