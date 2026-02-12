Paedo Jailed for Eight Years in Southampton

A 59-year-old man has been locked up for sexually abusing a child under 13 in Southampton. Juan Francisco De La Cruz repeatedly assaulted the young girl at a Southampton property throughout 2022.

Convicted at Winchester Crown Court

De La Cruz, from Robert Keen Close, Southwark, London, faced a trial at Winchester Crown Court. He was found guilty of two counts of assault by touching and one count of assault by penetration on the girl.

Harsh Sentence and Restrictions

Last Thursday (5 February), the court sentenced De La Cruz to eight years behind bars. He’s also slapped with an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order, ensuring he faces strict limits after prison.