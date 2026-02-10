Two boys stabbed at Kingsbury High School as police launch urgent manhunt. Stay with us for the latest updates.

Two Boys Stabbed at London School

Police rushed to Kingsbury High School in Brent after reports of a stabbing at 12:40pm. Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were found with stab wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital, with one taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

Teen Suspect on the Run

The Metropolitan Police have identified a teenage boy as the suspect and are urgently searching for him. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said:

“We recognise this incident will cause concern. Significant resources are deployed as we hunt the suspect. Our thoughts are with the injured boys and we thank the paramedics and doctors caring for them.”

School Locked Down But Situation ‘Under Control’

Kingsbury High School remains in lockdown with no entry or exit allowed. The school issued a statement:

“A serious incident has occurred at Kingsbury High School. We are working closely with authorities. The situation is under control, and parents of affected students have been informed. We will share updates once confirmed.”

What We Know — And What We Don’t

Two boys stabbed at school in NW9, taken to hospital.

One victim is in a major trauma centre.

Teen suspect still at large; police are hunting urgently.

School is on lockdown, but the situation is controlled.