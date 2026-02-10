Watch Live
MANUHUNT Teenager on the Run After Brent School Double Stabbing

Police have launched a major manhunt across north London after two schoolboys were stabbed in...

Published: 2:47 pm February 10, 2026
Updated: 3:48 am February 11, 2026

Police have launched a major manhunt across north London after two schoolboys were stabbed in Brent. The shocking attack happened at a school on Bacon Lane, leaving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Massive Police Operation Underway

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, head of north west London policing, confirmed officers have identified the teenage suspect and are racing to track him down. “We have deployed significant resources to the area and are doing everything we can to locate the suspect,” Williams said.

The swift police response aims to reassure shaken local students, parents and residents worried about safety around schools.

Victims in Hospital as Investigation Ramps Up

The two boys received emergency treatment from paramedics and doctors before being rushed to the hospital. Police have stayed tight-lipped about their condition, but thanked medical teams for their care.

“Our thoughts are with the injured boys and I want to thank the paramedics and doctors who are providing them both with care,” said Det Chief Supt Williams.

Community on Edge Amid Rising Knife Crime

Authorities have yet to reveal if the suspect knew the victims or attended the same school. The motive behind the stabbing remains a mystery.

As the hunt continues, locals demand answers on school security and whether more can be done to protect youngsters from knife crime, which has alarmingly spiked across the capital.

More updates will follow as police pursue all leads in this urgent case.

