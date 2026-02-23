A massive manhunt is underway for Daniel Boakye, aka rapper DSAVV, who made a dramatic escape from University Hospital Lewisham on February 15.

Police Hot on His Trail

Boakye, 21, fled from officers around 3pm, sparking a chase inside the hospital. Despite their efforts, cops failed to catch him before he vanished. He had already broken free once before, days earlier, after being arrested at a Thamesmead address.

New Track Mocking the Police

Just days after his escape, DSAVV dropped a new single called ‘The Race’ on February 23. The track is packed with taunts aimed at the cops hunting him. Lyrics like “catch me if you can” and “I’m that guy, yeah the boss of UK” suggest the rapper is playing a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

In the song, he raps, “I’m a boss so I’ll always find a way, on the run trying to buy a diamond chain,” while claiming the Met Police “helped me escape.” The track is a remix of American rapper Tay-K’s original ‘The Race’, who also famously evaded police at the time of his record release.

Dangerous Past and Current Search

Boakye was jailed in July 2023 for knifepoint robberies across London. Victims were threatened and forced to hand over phones and bank passcodes, leading to money thefts.

The Met say they are reviewing the hospital escape incident closely, with their Directorate of Professional Standards involved.

What we know about DSAVV:

Black male, medium height, slim build

Last seen in grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket

Officers have been spotted across London searching for him, sparking fresh concerns about public safety.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 15:05hrs on Sunday, 15 February. Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled. Officers gave chase but could not detain him before he left the building. We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.”

