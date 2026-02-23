Watch Live
Breaking: Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

  Punk legends the Sex Pistols are back on the road with a bang! Teaming...

Published: 4:14 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 4:14 am February 23, 2026

 

Punk legends the Sex Pistols are back on the road with a bang! Teaming up with powerhouse vocalist Frank Carter, the band will mark 50 years since their incendiary debut single, Anarchy In The UK, with a sizzling tour across the UK and Ireland later this year.

Tour Dates Announced: London, Edinburgh, Glasgow & Dublin

The tour kicks off at Dublin’s 3 Arena on December 7, then storms through Scotland with gigs at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on December 9 and Glasgow’s O2 Academy on December 10. The grand finale arrives in London with two shows — O2 Academy Brixton on December 18 and Eventim Apollo on December 20.

  • Dublin, 3 Arena – December 7
  • Edinburgh, Corn Exchange – December 9
  • Glasgow, O2 Academy – December 10
  • London, O2 Academy Brixton – December 18
  • London, Eventim Apollo – December 20

Sex Pistols’ Classic Line-Up (Mostly) Returns

Formed in 1975, the punk powerhouse features guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook, and bassist Glen Matlock on this limited run of shows this December. The big question remains whether frontman John ‘Johnny Rotten’ Lydon will rejoin. The notorious punk legend previously vowed never to come back, especially after a bitter court clash over the use of the band’s music in the Disney+ series Pistol.

Frank Carter Joins the Ruckus

Frank Carter, famed for his work with Gallows and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, steps in on vocals for the reunion. Paul Cook is buzzing about the fresh energy. “We’ve had a blast. People want to come and see us play live,” he said. Jones kept it real: “If it ain’t fun, I ain’t doing it. I’m too old for b*******.”

Summer Teaser Shows Before The Big December Blast

But fans don’t have to wait till December to get their punk fix. The Sex Pistols will warm up with summer gigs at some iconic UK venues:

  • July 11 – The Piece Hall, Halifax
  • July 12 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
  • August 1 – Cardiff Castle
  • August 2 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Rebel Spirit Still Alive

Paul Cook recalls their early days as “a commando raid” — sneaking into venues and learning on the fly. “With Anarchy, I think we tapped into a feeling of unrest around the country at the time,” he said. “The message was pretty simple – just have a go and get out there and do whatever you want to do. It was a new world.”

Half a century on, the Sex Pistols’ punk spirit still blazes on stage with raw attitude and no sign of slowing down.

