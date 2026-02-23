Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - London - UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Breaking: Stabbing Shocker on Peckham High Street

Chaos erupted on Peckham High Street on Saturday morning after two men were found injured...

Published: 5:25 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 5:25 am February 23, 2026

Chaos erupted on Peckham High Street on Saturday morning after two men were found injured in a stabbing incident.

Fast Ambulance Response

The London Ambulance Service was called at 9.12am on 21 February following reports of an injured person. They rushed two ambulance crews, a paramedic in a rapid response car, and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated two people on site,” a spokesperson said. “One was taken to a major trauma centre while the other was taken to the hospital.”

Two Men Arrested as Investigation Continues

Police arrived around 9.15 am after a stabbing was reported. A 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest and was hospitalised in a stable condition. Another 55-year-old man was also injured, taken to the hospital, and later discharged.

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). The 48-year-old remains in hospital, while the 55-year-old is in police custody.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting ref: CAD1867/21Feb.

Related: Breaking: Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During RamadanBreaking: Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in WimbledonBreaking: Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Knife Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

EARLY MORNING SMASH Bus Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Parked Police Car Near Gatwick

National News, sussex, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FATAL CRASH Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down M3 Near Bagshot

Breaking News, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

Armed Intruder Shot Dead at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

Breaking News, UK News, US News

BREAKING NEWS

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Man Locked Up for Massive Drug Haul

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Maidenhead Man Locked Up for Pushing £44k Worth of Cocaine

Crime, UK News
BBC to Air Two-Part ‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas Special for the First Time

BOOTED Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

London, UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene — Emergency Services Respond

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HUGH BLAZE Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

UK News

Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD Britain’s Got Talent Hits Record Low with 19th Series Launch

UK News

Britain’s Got Talent Hits Record Low with 19th Series Launch

UK News

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Hammer Attack Driver nabbed on A46 in Leamington Spa

UK News

Hammer Attack Driver nabbed on A46 in Leamington Spa

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

Crime, UK News

Teen Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News

DEALER JAILED Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

Crime, UK News

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News

Dog and Owner Rescued in Bolton Abbey Drama

UK News
Watch Live