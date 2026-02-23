Chaos erupted on Peckham High Street on Saturday morning after two men were found injured in a stabbing incident.

Fast Ambulance Response

The London Ambulance Service was called at 9.12am on 21 February following reports of an injured person. They rushed two ambulance crews, a paramedic in a rapid response car, and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated two people on site,” a spokesperson said. “One was taken to a major trauma centre while the other was taken to the hospital.”

Two Men Arrested as Investigation Continues

Police arrived around 9.15 am after a stabbing was reported. A 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest and was hospitalised in a stable condition. Another 55-year-old man was also injured, taken to the hospital, and later discharged.

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). The 48-year-old remains in hospital, while the 55-year-old is in police custody.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting ref: CAD1867/21Feb.

