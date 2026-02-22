Chaos at Clock House station tonight as police lock down the area following a stabbing incident. Passengers were detained on the platform as officers treated the site as a crime scene. The station is now closed — and locals warn everyone to steer clear.

Shocking Eyewitness Accounts

Sarah Iles, a local witness, revealed: “There’s been a stabbing at the station. We just got detained on the platform by police whilst they secured the area as it’s a crime scene now. Station now shut so avoid.”

Transport Disruptions and Warnings

Southeastern Railway confirmed trains will not stop at Clock House towards Hayes. Services heading towards London are still running, but passengers are advised to travel onward to Elmers End and then return to Clock House. More info expected as police continue their investigation.

What We Know So Far

The incident involves stabbing at Clock House Station

Area secured and declared a crime scene by the police

Station closed; travel disruption ongoing

Reports of weapons involved, including a machete

Nearby roads, including Rowden Road, are also partially closed

Passengers are urged to avoid Clock House station until further notice.