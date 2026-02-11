Watch Live
BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Convicted for Brutal Deptford Murder

  A 19-year-old has been found guilty of murdering a man in Deptford following a...

Published: 5:06 pm February 11, 2026
Updated: 5:06 pm February 11, 2026

 

A 19-year-old has been found guilty of murdering a man in Deptford following a relentless Met Police investigation.

Knife Attack Over Stolen Bike Ends in Tragedy

Jackson Uwagboe, 19, of Lewisham, was convicted at the Old Bailey of murdering 21-year-old Robert Robinson in a savage knife attack sparked by a stolen bicycle dispute. Uwagboe also faces charges for robbery and carrying a bladed weapon.

The fatal stabbing happened in Carteret Way on 6 June 2024. Robert was chased down and stabbed 12 times, sustaining defensive wounds as he tried to fend off his attackers.

Accomplices and the Great Escape

Two other killers, Ryan Wedderburn, 18, and Kirk Harris, 19, were already serving life sentences for the same murder after their conviction last year.

 

 

A co-defendant, Eromosele Omoluogbe, 24, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after helping Uwagboe flee the country. He booked a £1,129 plane ticket to Nigeria and drove Uwagboe to Heathrow Airport.

Uwagboe later returned to the UK and was arrested at Gatwick Airport in February 2025.

Detective’s Praise and Hunt for Justice

“Robert was subjected to a brutal and sustained attack by men armed with knives. His claims of self-defence were entirely without foundation,” said Detective Inspector Neil Tovey.

“The Robinson family showed immense dignity throughout two trials despite the pain of hearing excuses. This case highlights our relentless fight against knife crime in London.”

Detectives pieced together the case through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, phone records, bank data, and witness interviews. DNA analysis linked weapons to the convicted killers.

The Fatal Chain of Events

  • Uwagboe robbed a 17-year-old of a bike and phone earlier on Deptford High Street.
  • Robert and his group visited an associate’s flat, looking to confront Uwagboe.
  • After no response, some damaged cars were owned by one suspect’s family.
  • Uwagboe, Wedderburn, and Harris, armed with machete,s hunted Robert down.
  • Robert was stabbed to death despite attempts at emergency medical aid.

Sentencing for Uwagboe and Omoluogbe will be scheduled at the Old Bailey.

