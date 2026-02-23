Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

Firefighters Race to Tackle Fierce Tractor Inferno

Kent Fire and Rescue Service stormed the scene after reports of a tractor blazing on the busy A2 near Singlewell. Two fire engines arrived in record time to battle the roaring flames.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus unleashed high-pressure hose reels and a cutting-edge compressed air foam system (CAFS) to wrestle the fire under control.

Major Delays as A2 London-Bound Shut Down

The London-bound side of the A2 remains closed as firefighters fight the blaze. Road users are warned to expect significant delays.

Motorists are urged to steer clear of the area and check live traffic updates before travelling.

Related: Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices • Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident • Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route