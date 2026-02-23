Watch Live
  • Home
  • London - UK News

LIP KING Two Held Over Death of ‘Lip King’ Jordan James Parke

Two suspects have been arrested following the mysterious death of Jordan James Parke, better known...

Published: 1:16 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 10:14 pm February 23, 2026

Two suspects have been arrested following the mysterious death of Jordan James Parke, better known online as the “Lip King.”

Suspects Bailed After Manslaughter Arrests

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, 20 February, on suspicion of manslaughter. Both were released on bail as investigations continue.

Death Linked to Cosmetic Procedure in Canary Wharf

Officers and paramedics rushed to Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf, on Wednesday, 18 February, after reports of an unconscious man. Parke, 34, was declared dead at the scene. Police say he may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure before his death.

“On Wednesday, 18 February at 12:38hrs police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an unconscious man on Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf. Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 34-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“After police conducted urgent enquiries, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, 20 February, on suspicion of manslaughter. They have since been bailed pending further investigation.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing. Officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death. This is an initial line of enquiry at this stage. Officers are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination that will be held in due course.”

Tragic Past Connection to Cosmetic Death

Parke was previously arrested and bailed in relation to the death of Alice Webb, a mother-of-five who died in September 2024 following a liquid Brazilian butt lift. He was due to answer bail in March 2026 but never faced charges.

For context, a liquid Brazilian butt lift involves injecting large amounts of cosmetic filler into the buttocks to enhance their size and shape.

Family Devastated by Loss

Parke’s family expressed their heartbreak online, saying they are “numb, shocked and heartbroken” over his sudden death.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police Investigations

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

UK News

Making eBooks Work Across All Your Devices

UK News

NAMED BY POLICE Man, 40, Stabbed to Death on Wimbledon High Street Named

Crime, UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

POLICE SLAMMED BY PARENT “They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

POLICE LOCKDOWN Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident

Breaking News, UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Stabbing Shocker on Peckham High Street

Crime, London, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHOPLIFTER BUSTED 35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

National News, sussex, UK News

35-Year-Old Snags Two-Year Criminal Behaviour Order

National News, sussex, UK News

AXED Met Officer Axed for Discriminatory Comment on Duty

London, UK News

Met Officer Axed for Discriminatory Comment on Duty

London, UK News

Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

London, UK News

Tractor Blaze Sparks Chaos on A2 Near Gravesend

London, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MISCONDUCT ARREST Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire

Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DODGY DEALS Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

sussex, UK News

Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

sussex, UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Life-Sentenced Killer Jailed Again for Brutal Prison Hammer Attack

UK News

Life-Sentenced Killer Jailed Again for Brutal Prison Hammer Attack

UK News

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

£500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News
Watch Live