Two suspects have been arrested following the mysterious death of Jordan James Parke, better known online as the “Lip King.”

Suspects Bailed After Manslaughter Arrests

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, 20 February, on suspicion of manslaughter. Both were released on bail as investigations continue.

Death Linked to Cosmetic Procedure in Canary Wharf

Officers and paramedics rushed to Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf, on Wednesday, 18 February, after reports of an unconscious man. Parke, 34, was declared dead at the scene. Police say he may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure before his death.

“On Wednesday, 18 February at 12:38hrs police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an unconscious man on Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf. Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 34-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. “After police conducted urgent enquiries, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, 20 February, on suspicion of manslaughter. They have since been bailed pending further investigation. “His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing. Officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death. This is an initial line of enquiry at this stage. Officers are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination that will be held in due course.”

Tragic Past Connection to Cosmetic Death

Parke was previously arrested and bailed in relation to the death of Alice Webb, a mother-of-five who died in September 2024 following a liquid Brazilian butt lift. He was due to answer bail in March 2026 but never faced charges.

For context, a liquid Brazilian butt lift involves injecting large amounts of cosmetic filler into the buttocks to enhance their size and shape.

Family Devastated by Loss

Parke’s family expressed their heartbreak online, saying they are “numb, shocked and heartbroken” over his sudden death.