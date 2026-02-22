Watch Live
BOOTED Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

  TV favourite Call the Midwife has been yanked from its usual Sunday 8pm spot...

Published: 1:00 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 1:51 pm February 22, 2026
TV favourite Call the Midwife has been yanked from its usual Sunday 8pm spot on BBC One tonight, leaving fans fuming. The reason? The glitzy BAFTA Film Awards are taking over the airwaves instead.

Why No Call the Midwife Tonight?

Sunday’s episode of Call the Midwife won’t be airing as the BAFTAs, one of the biggest nights in British film and TV, roll out live from London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by American Traitors star Alan Cumming, the ceremony kicks off at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

With heavy-hitters like Sinners, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, and I Swear up for awards, plus exclusive performances from Jessie Ware and the K-Pop sensation trio behind Netflix’s Demon Hunters, this year’s BAFTAs promise star-studded entertainment.

Call the Midwife Break Confirmed

The official Call the Midwife Instagram confirmed the break with a cheeky post after last week’s episode:

“ANNOUNCEMENT! As in previous years, we’ll be taking a short break next Sunday while the BAFTA Film Awards are shown live on BBC1. But we will be back with you in TWO WEEKS TIME for episode 7!! Call the Midwife Series 15 continues Sunday 1st March at 8pm on BBC1 xx.”

Fans Furious Over the Wait

The news triggered a wave of frustration online:

  • “I don’t think I can cope with the wait.”
  • “For god’s sake why can’t it be on BBC2?”
  • “Not happy with that, why can’t they put the BAFTAs on a different channel?”
  • “Thought we’d escape the BAFTAs interruption this year.”
  • “Nooooooo don’t want the BAFTAs I want CTM instead!!!”

When’s the Next Episode?

The wait is on, as the next Call the Midwife episode airs Sunday, 1 March at 8pm on BBC One.

Episode seven promises new junior doctors joining the team, including fan-favourite Timothy Turner, plus Violet trying her hand at midwifery.

 

