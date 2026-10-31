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LOVING MUM Family and friends remember Leah Gallop after body found in Calne woodland

Family and friends have paid heartfelt tributes to a mother from Calne after a body was discovered in woodland near the town during a search for a missing woman.

Leah Gallop, 31, was reported missing after leaving her home in the early hours of Friday, 30 October, prompting an urgent appeal by Wiltshire Police.

Officers were called to a wooded area near Bremhill Lane, off the A4 in Calne, at about 10am that morning following the discovery of a body.

 

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Police said Leah’s family had been informed and were being supported by officers. Formal identification had not been completed when the force issued its initial statement.

Tributes to much-loved Calne mother

Friends and relatives have since shared memories of Leah, remembering her warmth and the impact she had on people around her.

In a social media tribute reported by Wiltshire 999s, a family member wrote: “Our beautiful cousin Leah Gallop. I hope you are at peace, we will love you forever & always.”

Another tribute remembered the happiness Leah brought to others and sent condolences to her children and family.

Other friends recalled knowing her since childhood and described their shock and sadness at the news.

Police say death is not believed to be suspicious

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, where an area of woodland was cordoned off while enquiries continued.

Wiltshire Police said: “Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of missing Calne woman Leah – who was reported missing this morning – have been informed of this development and are being supported by officers.”

The force added that there were no suspicious circumstances believed to be surrounding the death at that early stage, although enquiries were ongoing.

There has been no official confirmation of a cause of death. UKNIP is not speculating on the circumstances.

Anyone affected by this report can contact Samaritans free on 116 123, at any time of the day or night.

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