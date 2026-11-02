Police have appealed for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Gillingham, Kent.

Megan Barrow-Chiovitti, who is also known as Paige, was last seen in the Canterbury Street area at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who knows where she may be to get in touch.

Description of missing teenager

Megan is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with a slim build, straight black hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a blue hooded top, blue jogging bottoms, a black jacket and black shoes. She may also be carrying a black bag.

Megan has known links to Dartford.

How to contact Kent Police

Anyone with critical information about Megan’s whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 02-0008.

Anyone with other information should call 101 or use the live chat service on the Kent Police website, quoting the same reference.