Kent Police have launched an appeal to trace a 34-year-old woman who has gone missing from Deal.

Sophie Turner was last seen in the Freemen’s Way area of Deal at around 3pm on Saturday, 31 October.

Officers are urging anyone who knows where she may be to contact police.

What does missing Sophie Turner look like?

Sophie is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with dark-coloured hair.

Police believe she may be wearing black shorts, a pink top decorated with white clouds and brown slippers.

She may also be carrying a pink backpack and a blanket.

Sophie has links to the Thanet area, and officers are asking people in Deal and surrounding parts of east Kent to remain alert for sightings.

How to contact Kent Police

Anyone with critical information about Sophie’s whereabouts should call 999 and quote reference 31-1180.

People with other information can contact Kent Police using its online live chat service or by calling 101.

This report is based on the missing-person appeal supplied by Kent Police for Saturday, 31 October 2026. The appeal should be checked for updates before publication.