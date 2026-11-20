Bus passengers across Sussex face disruption in December after around 1,300 drivers announced plans for three strikes in a dispute over pay.

Drivers employed by Go-Ahead are due to walk out on 1, 10 and 19 December, potentially affecting Brighton & Hove Buses, Metrobus and Spirit of Sussex services.

The action follows union members rejecting a two-year pay proposal that offered a 3.9% rise in the first year and an inflation-linked increase plus 0.4% in the second.

Unite argues the offer would amount to a real-terms pay cut and says the employer should make an improved proposal.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “With living costs going through the roof, Go Ahead’s Sussex drivers will not accept a pay deal that amounts to a real terms pay cut. Unite is backing these workers to the hilt as they strike for a fair pay rise.”

Unite regional officer Jamie Atkinson said the walkouts could still be avoided through further negotiations.

The precise impact on individual routes has yet to be confirmed. Passengers should check operator announcements nearer the planned strike dates.