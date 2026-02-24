Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

LONG OVERDUE £14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

Crowds erupted in cheers as a helicopter made its maiden touchdown on the long-awaited £14...

Published: 10:39 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 11:28 pm February 24, 2026

Crowds erupted in cheers as a helicopter made its maiden touchdown on the long-awaited £14 million helipad at Royal Sussex County Hospital. The historic landing, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, February 24, signals a major breakthrough after years of delays plagued the project.

£14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off

The helipad was built back in 2018 and was due to open in 2019. But technical glitches and red tape kept pushing the launch date further and further away. Tuesday’s successful test landing is a massive leap forward, bringing the pad closer to full operation.

Next Up: Emergency Simulations

Hospital chiefs revealed that tougher tests are on the way. Full emergency drills will simulate transferring critically ill patients from a helicopter to hospital teams using dummies. These trials are crucial to ensure a lightning-fast, safe handover in real-life emergencies.

Dr Stephanie Tilston, Major Trauma Centre Clinical Lead, said: “Today’s successful test landings bring us a step closer to making the helipad operational, so we can care for patients with the most serious life-threatening injuries and illnesses even faster than we do now.”

“These initial landings let us test the helipad itself, aiming for Civil Aviation Authority sign-off. Next, we’ll focus on fine-tuning our emergency transfer processes — every second counts.”

“We’re now an important step closer to delivering a fully operational helipad for people across Sussex.”

Speedy Trauma Care on the Horizon

Once greenlit, the rooftop helipad will slash transfer times for patients facing life-threatening injuries and serious emergencies. It means direct access to specialist trauma care without the need for slow road ambulances. For Sussex residents, faster care could mean the difference between life and death.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News

VIOLENT ENCOUNTER Notorious Reading Burglar Chloe Keates Jailed for 59 Weeks

UK News

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

SORRY NOT SORRY David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

UK News

Oldham Predator Locked Up for Online Blackmail of Schoolgirls

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

PITCH BLACK CHOAS Storm hero cops risk it all to save woman trapped at Aberavon Beach

UK News

Storm hero cops risk it all to save woman trapped at Aberavon Beach

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

CONCERNED CITIZEN Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News

BLOCKADE APPROVED Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

UK News

Italy Greenlights Naval Blockades as Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Soar

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

EPSTEIN FILES Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

LOCKDOWN Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News

Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News
Watch Live