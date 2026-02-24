Crowds erupted in cheers as a helicopter made its maiden touchdown on the long-awaited £14 million helipad at Royal Sussex County Hospital. The historic landing, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, February 24, signals a major breakthrough after years of delays plagued the project.

£14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off

The helipad was built back in 2018 and was due to open in 2019. But technical glitches and red tape kept pushing the launch date further and further away. Tuesday’s successful test landing is a massive leap forward, bringing the pad closer to full operation.

Next Up: Emergency Simulations

Hospital chiefs revealed that tougher tests are on the way. Full emergency drills will simulate transferring critically ill patients from a helicopter to hospital teams using dummies. These trials are crucial to ensure a lightning-fast, safe handover in real-life emergencies.

Dr Stephanie Tilston, Major Trauma Centre Clinical Lead, said: “Today’s successful test landings bring us a step closer to making the helipad operational, so we can care for patients with the most serious life-threatening injuries and illnesses even faster than we do now.” “These initial landings let us test the helipad itself, aiming for Civil Aviation Authority sign-off. Next, we’ll focus on fine-tuning our emergency transfer processes — every second counts.” “We’re now an important step closer to delivering a fully operational helipad for people across Sussex.”

Speedy Trauma Care on the Horizon

Once greenlit, the rooftop helipad will slash transfer times for patients facing life-threatening injuries and serious emergencies. It means direct access to specialist trauma care without the need for slow road ambulances. For Sussex residents, faster care could mean the difference between life and death.