Shoppers Warned After Purse Snatch Near Waitrose

Thieves made off with a purse containing cash and bank cards outside Waitrose on Western Road, Brighton, on 15 February 2026 at 1:30pm. The victim’s purse was snatched using a slick distraction trick, leaving her with nearly £2,500 wiped from stolen cards.

Police Hunt Three Suspects Caught on Camera

Sussex Police are hot on the trail of three men after high-value purchases were made on the stolen cards. Detectives have released photos and want witnesses to come forward immediately.

Know Something? Here’s How to Help

Call Sussex Police on 101

Quote reference: 557 of 15/02/2026

Or report online via the official police website

Don’t let these purse-snatching crooks escape justice. Your tip could be the breakthrough police need!

