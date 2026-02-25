Shoppers Warned After Purse Snatch Near Waitrose
Thieves made off with a purse containing cash and bank cards outside Waitrose on Western Road, Brighton, on 15 February 2026 at 1:30pm. The victim’s purse was snatched using a slick distraction trick, leaving her with nearly £2,500 wiped from stolen cards.
Police Hunt Three Suspects Caught on Camera
Sussex Police are hot on the trail of three men after high-value purchases were made on the stolen cards. Detectives have released photos and want witnesses to come forward immediately.
Know Something? Here’s How to Help
- Call Sussex Police on 101
- Quote reference: 557 of 15/02/2026
- Or report online via the official police website
Don’t let these purse-snatching crooks escape justice. Your tip could be the breakthrough police need!
