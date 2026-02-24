A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

The A29 remains completely closed after a lorry overturned in a serious early-morning smash at Fairmile Bottom, near Madehurst. Emergency crews rushed to the scene around 2am following reports of the crash.

Heavy Rescue Operation Underway

Three fire crews and a heavy rescue tender from West Sussex Fire and Rescue attended.

They worked quickly to secure the scene and help anyone involved.

Traffic Chaos as Drivers Divert

Traffic watchdog Sussex Travel Watch confirmed the A29 remains closed both ways at Slindon Road. Drivers are being rerouted via the A27 and A284.

The A27 eastbound is crawling with queues from Fontwell towards Arundel as motorists try to skirt the blockage.

Travel Advice

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays while recovery work continues.