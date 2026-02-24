Ashley Gaunt Locked Up After Brutal Attack and Suffocation Attempt in Crowborough

A 64-year-old thug has been jailed for a series of violent assaults and a chilling attempted suffocation on a woman in Crowborough. Ashley Gaunt, from Poplar Crescent, West Ewell, was sentenced to three years behind bars after a terrifying campaign of abuse.

Relentless Abuse Ends in Horror

The victim, a woman in her 60s, endured months of physical and verbal abuse between April 2024 and May 2025. The violence spiralled out of control on 12 May 2025, when Gaunt threatened to kill her, dragged her by the hair, punched her repeatedly, and tried to smother her.

Despite the savage attack, the brave victim escaped and managed to alert police. Officers arrested Gaunt that same day, bringing the nightmare to an end.

Justice Served: Guilty Plea and Restraining Order

Sussex Police launched a swift investigation, charging Gaunt with five counts of assault, one count of intentional suffocation, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 11 February.

Alongside his three-year jail term, Gaunt was slapped with a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his victim.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery, Urge Reporting of Abuse

“The victim was left living in constant fear, especially at night when she felt most vulnerable,” said investigating officer PC Tobie Whitten. “Her courage in reporting this abuse was vital in securing Gaunt’s imprisonment.”

Police reiterate that domestic abuse reports are taken seriously and encourage anyone facing violence or coercive control to call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

