A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in a disturbance outside Hollywood Bowl at Brighton Marina.

Two men have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during an altercation at Brighton Marina.

Sussex Police said officers responded to reports of a disturbance outside Hollywood Bowl at around 10.30pm on Friday, 30 October.

During the incident, two men, aged 22 and 30, were struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Range Rover. The driver left the scene.

Both men sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

A 45-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of cocaine. He remains in police custody.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said police were investigating reports that two men had been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Marina Way.

She urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant mobile phone footage, CCTV or dashcam recordings to come forward.

Police acknowledged the incident may cause concern among people visiting Brighton Marina but said it was believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Stargate.