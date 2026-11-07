A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl following an alleged attack in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which is believed to have taken place during the early hours of Saturday on Marine Drive West.

Officers arrested the man in connection with the alleged rape, and he remained in police custody at the time of the force’s statement while detectives continued their enquiries.

Specialist officers are providing support to the teenage girl as the investigation progresses.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have information about what happened in the area during the early hours of Saturday to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist officers in establishing the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

The investigation is being conducted under Operation Kilgaven.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police, quoting Operation Kilgaven.