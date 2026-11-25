Brighton and Hove City Council has stopped plans to extend selective landlord licensing to Regency and Central Hove after a legal challenge.

The proposed expansion would have covered about 7,300 privately rented homes. The council had paused the scheme in October while it considered concerns about the process for introducing licensing in stages.

Existing schemes remain in place

Selective licensing requires landlords in designated areas to obtain a council licence and meet specified property-management standards. The proposed expansion followed schemes already operating in four parts of the city.

The council said the legal challenge was made shortly before the planned launch. It has not abandoned its wider aim of extending licensing, but the Regency and Central Hove expansion will not go ahead under the current proposal.

Existing licensing arrangements are unaffected. They include mandatory and additional licensing for houses in multiple occupation and selective schemes in Kemptown, Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, Queen’s Park, and Whitehawk and Brighton Marina.