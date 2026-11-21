Police have issued an appeal to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Hove.

Sussex Police said the break-in took place in School Road on 26 June 2026.

Investigators have carried out enquiries and have now released an image in the hope that members of the public can help identify the man.

Officers have not disclosed further details about what was taken during the burglary in the information supplied.

Anyone who recognises the man or has relevant information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 47260152396.

The man pictured is being sought for enquiries; the appeal does not establish that he has committed an offence.