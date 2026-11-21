Organisers of Brighton BASH Carnival are appealing for community and business support after the cost of staging the free annual event rose to around £80,000.

The carnival, now in its seventh year, celebrates Black culture and brings residents together in Brighton.

A small team at BARCO currently takes responsibility for much of the fundraising and organisation. Support is being sought for sponsorship, staging, equipment, power, printing, marketing and specialist expertise.

Organisers have called a public meeting at Komedia in Brighton on Tuesday 24 November, from 6pm to 7.30pm, to discuss how the carnival can remain financially sustainable.

People and organisations attending will be asked to identify what support they could provide by the first week of January 2027.

Organisers say keeping the carnival free to attend remains a priority.