BUSTED AND BANGED UP Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

A Brighton crook has been locked away for smashing into several homes in the upscale...

Published: 12:24 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:24 am February 26, 2026

A Brighton crook has been locked away for smashing into several homes in the upscale Regency area earlier this year.

Two Burglaries in One Day

James Filan, 45, from Lysons Road, Hampshire, was struck twice on 6 January 2026. First, he forced his way into a flat at Metropole Court. CCTV caught him lurking outside, but he scarpered before neighbours noticed the break-in.

Later that day, Filan hit again at a property in Regency Square, stealing electronics and other valuables. Quick police work revealed Filan had pawned the stolen goods minutes after the raid at a Western Road electronics shop.

Cross-Border Hunt Ends in Arrest

Sussex Police tracked Filan all the way to North Wales. Brighton detectives flew up to help nab him on 21 January 2026. He was slapped with charges of burglary and burglary with intent to steal.

Filan faced Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 23 January and was held on remand. After pleading guilty at Lewes Crown Court on 20 February, he was sentenced to a hefty three years behind bars.

Detectives Praise Team Effort

“This swift cross-border investigation highlights our commitment to tackling burglary and protecting local communities,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

Filan’s jail time sends a clear warning to other would-be burglars stalking Brighton’s posh neighbourhoods.

