Police have seized around £5,000 worth of suspected stolen goods alongside counterfeit cigarettes, cash and weapons during a major crackdown on businesses suspected of fuelling shoplifting and other criminal activity in Brighton and Hove.

One person was arrested and a business was forced to close over fire safety concerns as officers and Trading Standards officials targeted five premises across the city.

The enforcement operation followed months of intelligence gathering into businesses suspected of purchasing stolen goods from prolific shoplifters, selling counterfeit products and unlawfully supplying vapes to young people.

Sussex Police worked alongside the Brighton & Hove Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) and Brighton & Hove City Council’s Trading Standards team during the coordinated day of action.

Five Brighton and Hove businesses targeted in police operation

Officers and enforcement teams visited five businesses identified through intelligence gathered by local retailers and partner agencies.

The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately £5,000 worth of goods believed to have been stolen.

Large quantities of suspected counterfeit cigarettes were also seized, together with cash and weapons.

One person was arrested during the operation.

At another premises, Trading Standards and environmental health officers took action over fire safety concerns, resulting in the business being closed.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the arrested person or confirmed whether any criminal charges have been brought.

Businesses suspected of buying goods from prolific shoplifters

The operation focused on disrupting businesses suspected of providing an outlet for stolen merchandise.

Investigators believe some retailers may be purchasing goods from repeat shoplifters, creating a market for stolen products and encouraging further offending.

Other premises were suspected of selling counterfeit cigarettes or illegally supplying vaping products to young people.

The enforcement followed months of intelligence sharing by BCRP members, who work with police and local authorities to identify persistent offenders and organised retail crime.

Sarah Morris, BCRP Manager, said the operation highlighted the relationship between shoplifting and businesses prepared to purchase illicit goods.

She warned that this activity fuels a wider cycle of crime, affecting legitimate retailers, their employees and local communities.

Operation Apprentice targets business crime across Brighton and Hove

The day of action formed part of Operation Apprentice, an ongoing initiative aimed at strengthening the response to business crime across Brighton and Hove.

The partnership brings together police, council enforcement teams and local businesses to tackle shoplifting, the handling of stolen goods and other offences affecting the retail sector.

By sharing information and coordinating enforcement, the agencies aim to disrupt criminal activity and protect legitimate businesses.

Further enquiries are ongoing following the seizures and arrest.