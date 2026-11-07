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FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE Brighton football coach who grew up as only girl in boys’ league inspires next generation

A Brighton football coach who grew up as the only girl playing in her local boys’ league is now helping more young women find their place in the sport.

Frankie Angel, who later played for Brighton’s academy and Lewes FC, works as Premier League Kicks Delivery Lead for the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation.

The programme gives young people aged eight to 18 access to free weekly football sessions and personal development activities at community venues across Sussex.

Angel’s own experiences have helped shape her work encouraging girls who might otherwise feel that football is not for them.

The foundation says female coaches can be particularly important in showing girls that they belong in the game.

Figures cited in the original account suggest only 13 per cent of teenage girls play organised football each week, compared with nearly half of teenage boys. The source and date of those figures were not specified.

Angel is also supporting the ‘Sport Lifts Her Higher’ campaign, which aims to develop Brighton and Hove as a leading location for women’s and girls’ sport.

The foundation is working to widen opportunities through its football pathways, school programmes and disability provision.

The initiative comes as Brighton and Hove Albion prepares to host further Women’s Super League fixtures at the Amex Stadium.

For Angel, the emphasis is on giving girls opportunities both on the pitch and beyond it, from taking part in weekly sessions to developing confidence and new skills.

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