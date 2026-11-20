Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey has welcomed plans to close a hotel used by the Home Office to accommodate people seeking asylum.

Councillor Sankey said people affected by the closure should be treated with dignity and given clear information about where they will move.

She said remaining residents had been promised five days’ notice of their next accommodation following discussions with officials.

The Home Office is responsible for asylum accommodation decisions, but the council has pressed for relocation arrangements to take account of existing support networks.

Ms Sankey also said she wanted to explore whether Brighton and Hove could pilot council-managed asylum accommodation rather than relying on private providers.

No confirmed closure date was given in the original report.