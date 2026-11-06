More than 100 young people leaving care in Brighton and Hove have signed up to a free bus travel trial as the council marks National Care Leavers Month.

The three-month pilot began in September and has attracted 116 care leavers, around 40% of those eligible, according to the council. Participants have been making an average of nine to ten journeys a week.

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The authority has updated its advice for care leavers aged 16 to 25, covering housing, finances, education, employment and wellbeing.

Events include a book launch at Jubilee Library on 12 November, while city buildings will be illuminated blue during the month. Council leader Bella Sankey said the campaign recognised the achievements and resilience of care-experienced young people.