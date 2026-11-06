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FREE PARKING Brighton Marina plans parking charges for multi-storey car park

Motorists visiting Brighton Marina could face parking charges under plans to introduce a managed system at its multi-storey car park.

The marina operator says the new arrangements are intended to improve security and help meet maintenance costs, but has not yet confirmed when charges will start or how much drivers will pay.

Latest details

Free parking is expected to remain available for berth holders and eligible employees. Operators are also discussing continued free access for David Lloyd members.

A marina spokesperson said the start date and full tariff details would be announced before the system is introduced.

 

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