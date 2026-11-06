Remembrance Sunday will be marked across Brighton and Hove on 8 November with services, parades and temporary road closures as residents remember those killed in conflict.

Commemorations began with a blessing at Brighton’s Garden of Remembrance on Thursday, 5 November. The main events are scheduled for Sunday, followed by Armistice Day services on Wednesday, 11 November.

Remembrance Sunday services on 8 November

At 9am, the Royal Sussex Regimental Association will gather at the Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial in Regency Square. A Portslade parade and service begins at Easthill Park in Manor Road at 10.45am, followed by the Brighton parade and service at the Old Steine war memorial at 10.50am.

A service at Hove Cemetery is scheduled for 11am, starting at the North Gate Memorial on Old Shoreham Road. In Rottingdean, a parade starts at 11.30am on lower High Street, before a noon service at the Village Green War Memorial.

Hove’s afternoon parade starts at 2.30pm at the Grand Avenue war memorial, followed by a civic memorial service at All Saints Church in The Drive at 3pm.

Road closures and public transport

Road restrictions are planned on Old Steine and Pavilion Parade from 10am to noon; Grand Avenue and The Drive from 1.45pm to 3.45pm; Locks Hill and Manor Road from 10.25am to 10.55am; and Rottingdean High Street from 11.30am to 1pm.

Rail engineering work between Brighton and Worthing on 7 and 8 November means replacement buses will operate on affected services. Valid paper rail tickets will be accepted on specified Brighton and Hove bus routes. Brighton & Hove Buses and Stagecoach have offered free travel on 8 and 11 November for serving personnel and veterans carrying valid ID.

Armistice Day on 11 November

Services are planned for 10.50am at Old Steine, Brighton, and 10.55am at Grand Avenue, Hove, and Rottingdean Village Green. The national two-minute silence takes place at 11am.

Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said it was an honour to remember those who lost their lives in war and conflict.

Source: Brighton and Hove City Council. Original photo credit: Sussex News.