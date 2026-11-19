A Brighton and Hove resident has launched a constitutional challenge in Mauritius after authorities refused to recognise his same-sex marriage.

Mathew Parr, a British-Mauritian national, lodged the complaint on Friday 13 November 2026, arguing that the refusal to recognise his marriage may breach constitutional protections against discrimination.

Mr Parr married his husband in Brighton and Hove in 2021. Their attempt to register the marriage at the Civil Status Office in Port Louis in 2024 was unsuccessful.

Challenge over legal rights in Mauritius

Mr Parr, who has family ties to Mauritius and owns property and operates a business on the island, says the lack of recognition affects his family’s legal rights.

He said: “Brighton and Hove is a city known around the world for its inclusivity, diversity and LGBTQIA+ community.”

“My husband and I were married here and have built our life together in this city. Our marriage is recognised throughout the United Kingdom, yet in Mauritius our family is not recognised in the same way.”

The complaint refers to guidance from the National Human Rights Commission and support from advocacy group OUT Moris. It asks whether excluding overseas same-sex marriages is consistent with constitutional equality guarantees and international human rights obligations.

The court has not yet determined the legal challenge.