A new crêpe and matcha business has opened after its owner decided to leave office work and pursue a career in food.

Chacoo serves freshly prepared crêpes and drinks including strawberry matcha and boba Thai tea.

During a visit by Sussex News, the owner said she had spent four years working in an office before making the change.

Crêpes and drinks on the menu

The reviewer sampled a pork floss chilli crêpe, strawberry matcha and boba Thai tea, with food preparation visible to customers.

The business was offering 15% off a crêpe and matcha combination at the time of the visit. Customers should check current offers before travelling.

Independent business takes shape

The original review praised the service from the owner and her colleague, and awarded the food, drinks and service top marks.