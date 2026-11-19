Police are appealing for help to identify two men following the theft of aluminium window frames from a restaurant in Chichester.

The incident happened at Muchos Nachos in Whyke Road at around 10.10am on 15 October, according to Sussex Police.

A Transit tipper truck entered the restaurant car park before two men got out, smashed window panes and loaded ten aluminium frames into the vehicle. The truck then left the premises.

Appeal for information

Officers have been following several lines of enquiry and want to speak to two people pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises them or has information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 638 of 15/10.