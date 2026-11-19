A company director has been ordered to pay £20,500 following a prosecution brought by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service over a failure to provide information to fire safety inspectors.

Jagmit Singh Ahudja was sentenced on 9 November 2026 after being convicted of failing to supply information requested under Article 27 of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

He was fined £10,000 and ordered to pay £6,500 in prosecution costs and a £4,000 victim surcharge.

Fire service warns over failures to cooperate

The prosecution concerned information sought by inspectors investigating potential fire safety deficiencies. The service said the failures hampered its efforts to establish who was responsible for addressing the issues.

George O’Reilly, Assistant Director for Risk Reduction at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We take this responsibility seriously and we will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone responsible for placing people at risk of death or injury from fire due to their failures to meet the requirements of this legislation.”

Station Manager Jake Kaye also stressed the importance of cooperating with fire safety investigations and responding promptly to official correspondence.