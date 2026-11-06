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POLICE CRACKDOWN Crawley and Mid Sussex police make 121 arrests during week-long operation

Police in Crawley and Mid Sussex made 121 arrests over seven days during targeted patrols addressing offences raised as priorities by local communities.

Sussex Police said arrests covered suspected burglary, vehicle theft, shoplifting, drink-driving, possession of Class A drugs, criminal damage and stalking, as well as outstanding warrants.

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The force said the operation formed part of ongoing work to disrupt offenders and tackle persistent problems in neighbourhoods across the area.

Police thanked residents who had shared information and encouraged people to continue reporting suspected crime. The number of charges or convictions resulting from the arrests was not confirmed.

 

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