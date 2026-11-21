Disabled campaigners staged a protest on Brighton seafront on Saturday (21 November), warning that proposed changes to disability benefits could increase financial pressure on people who rely on support.

The demonstration, described by organisers as a ‘Disability Die-In’, took place near Brighton Palace Pier, where protesters gathered in a busy area visited by residents and tourists.

Participants had been encouraged to wear black or funeral clothing to highlight their concerns about the potential consequences of changes to the benefits system.

Protest draws attention on Brighton seafront

People passing along the seafront stopped to watch, while others joined the demonstration.

Campaigners said they were concerned that changes to disability support could leave people facing greater uncertainty over their income and the assistance available to them.

The protest formed part of wider campaigning over disability rights and welfare policy.