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FALSE ALARMS Bin Fires, False Alarms and Rescues Keep East Sussex Firefighters Busy on Bonfire Night

Firefighters across East Sussex were kept busy on Bonfire Night, tackling bin fires, responding to building alarms and carrying out rescues as thousands of people marked the annual fireworks celebrations.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has revealed details of incidents attended by crews between 5pm and midnight on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Despite the number of emergency callouts, no casualties were reported in the incidents included in the service’s round-up.

Fire crews were sent to several properties in Brighton, Hove and Eastbourne following reports of building alarms being activated.

On arrival, firefighters established that the incidents were either false alarms or involved controlled burning, with no major fires reported at those locations.

Elsewhere, crews were called to deal with small bin fires in Brighton and Hove.

Firefighters used buckets of water and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and prevent the fires from spreading.

But the evening was not solely taken up with fire-related emergencies.

Crews were also called to Newick to assist with an animal rescue, while firefighters in Hastings attended an incident involving a person trapped inside a lift.

The service confirmed that no casualties were reported among the incidents highlighted in its Bonfire Night summary.

Following the busy evening, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service thanked firefighters, Joint Fire Control staff, emergency service partners and members of the public who followed safety advice during the celebrations.

The service also reminded residents of the importance of taking precautions around fireworks and bonfires.

People planning displays were encouraged to attend organised public events rather than setting off fireworks at home.

Those choosing to hold their own bonfires were advised to keep them well away from sheds, fences and trees, never leave them unattended and ensure that any remaining embers are thoroughly extinguished with water.

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