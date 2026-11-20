Eastbourne Council is backing a series of events aimed at raising awareness of violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign runs from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to Human Rights Day on 10 December.

Local events include a banner-making workshop at Leaf Hall on 22 November, a vigil at Bankers Corner on 25 November, a silent walk on 29 November, a march on 5 December and a discussion event on 9 December.

Eastbourne Town Hall’s clock face will be illuminated orange during the campaign.

Councillor Teri Sayers-Cooper said: “Violence against women and girls can take many forms and has a devastating impact on victims, survivors, families and communities.”

She said the campaign would bring people together to remember victims, support survivors and challenge abuse.