A notorious shoplifter in Eastbourne has finally been put under the spotlight. Shane Monery, 36, has been handed an electronic tag and slapped with a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) as Sussex Police crack down hard on repeat offenders.

10 Shoplifting Charges Lead to Suspended Jail Time and Strict Orders

Monery, of Hamsey Close, Eastbourne, faced Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 16 after being charged with 10 shoplifting offences across the town. The court sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, alongside a rehabilitation requirement.

He was also ordered to wear an electronic tag for 12 months and was hit with a three-year CBO. The order bans him from entering any stores he’s been formally barred from, including all Co-operative supermarkets across East Sussex.

Targeted Shops and Heavy Losses Fuel Police Crackdown

Monery’s crime spree stretched over months, with multiple thefts hitting the Co-op store on Albert Parade in Eastbourne. His actions caused significant losses to the business.

The electronic tagging scheme is part of a wider Sussex initiative aimed at reducing repeat offending and protecting local retailers.

Police Take a Stand Against Business Crime